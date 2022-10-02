Covea Finance Takes Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group dropped their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 282,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.85%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

