Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 91.71%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

