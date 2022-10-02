Credit Suisse Group Cuts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 114

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROO. Beaufort Securities raised Deliveroo to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut Deliveroo to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 133.33 ($1.61).

ROO stock opened at GBX 84.76 ($1.02) on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96). The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.26.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £38,144.88 ($46,090.96). In the last three months, insiders sold 162,841 shares of company stock valued at $14,901,761.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

