Critical Comparison: Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) & Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tuniu and Mondee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mondee has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.06%. Given Mondee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than Tuniu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.6% of Tuniu shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tuniu and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -87.10% -11.77% -6.09% Mondee N/A -34.45% -0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuniu and Mondee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $66.90 million 1.28 -$19.07 million ($0.27) -2.45 Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A

Mondee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuniu.

Summary

Mondee beats Tuniu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuniu

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

