Critical Contrast: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) versus IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $101.31 million 0.41 -$90.93 million N/A N/A IMAC $14.39 million 0.72 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

IMAC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

IMAC has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,219.26%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMAC is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAC has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of IMAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44%

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 15 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

