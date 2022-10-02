Crypterium Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $11.02 million and $654,496.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,035,536 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

