CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,135.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,527.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $343.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTO. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.