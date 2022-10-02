Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CYCN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 138,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,200. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.11.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,551.69% and a negative return on equity of 115.98%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.