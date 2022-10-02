CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 894,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.45 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.42% and a negative return on equity of 121.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 499.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 135,810 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 196,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

