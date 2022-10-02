DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

