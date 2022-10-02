Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of ZI opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,752,445. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

