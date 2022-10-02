Decentr Price Tops $0.0157 on Exchanges (DEC)

Decentr (DEC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Decentr coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentr has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $136,945.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentr has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr launched on September 30th, 2021. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,827,023 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentr’s official website is decentr.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a new currency. Companies have been selling users' stolen data for over a decade now – raw user data that actually belongs to them. Decentr returns the control – and value – of users' data to them, the user.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using US dollars.

