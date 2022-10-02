Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009119 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io.
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
