Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology.The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats.”

