Del Sette Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 2.0% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,910,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,800,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,367,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,484,852. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.