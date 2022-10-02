Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Portillo’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $705.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

