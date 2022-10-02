Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Portillo’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $705.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,648,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,125,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

