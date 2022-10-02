DEXA COIN Price Tops $0.0000 (DEXA)

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXA COIN has a market cap of $4.41 million and $98,820.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEXA COIN

DEXA COIN launched on January 24th, 2021. DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXA Messenger is a social platform that emphasizes user privacy & does not monetize users' information in any way. The platform is equipped with end-to-end chat & call encryption, allowing users to communicate safely and openly in their social groups via HD voice/video calls, file sharing.Telegram”

