DIA Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. DIA has a market capitalization of $65.59 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DIA Coin Profile

DIA’s genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 173,296,237 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIA is diadata.org. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps.August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

