Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 19,795.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $20,194,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,447,000 after buying an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 856.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.