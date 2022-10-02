Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $20,194,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 856.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.88. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

