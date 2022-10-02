Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Savant Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.84% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $115,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.