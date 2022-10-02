Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1,449.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,853 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $118,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $7,057,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,914,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

