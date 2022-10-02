Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 266 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DLG stock opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.50. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 318 ($3.84). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.29.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Direct Line Insurance Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.50%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

