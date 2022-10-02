Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2 %

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $239.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.