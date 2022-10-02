Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE D traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 5,927,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,313. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

