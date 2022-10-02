Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 236.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DPZUF stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

