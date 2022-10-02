Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Dover makes up about 1.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.58. 899,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.61. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

