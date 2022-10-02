Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNB. Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.