Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 8,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.81. 2,385,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,721,000 after purchasing an additional 878,609 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 733,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,744.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 451,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

