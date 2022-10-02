E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Update

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 15,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $352,045. 5.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 469,857 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 9.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 15,461,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 24.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 882,013 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E2open Parent Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

ETWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 1,199,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. E2open Parent has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $13.32.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.38 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

