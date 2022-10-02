Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 587,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth $291,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 2.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECC stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -121.88%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

