Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lowered by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.0 %

ECL traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $144.42. 1,307,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

