Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 114,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,517. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.64. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.42 and its 200 day moving average is $213.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Elbit Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,050,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,220,000 after acquiring an additional 234,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,243,000.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.