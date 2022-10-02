Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $305.68 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $305.68 million and approximately $134,439.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s launch date was January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,304,504,457 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The EVZ Platform is designed to make sharing electric vehicle infrastructure easy while solving shortage issues. EVZ aims to pioneer a new market where electric vehicle users can easily be matched with unused private-use charging stations for the mutual benefit of user and provider. The EVZ module can operate without any network connections, as a user can simply use a smart device to process payment and manage recharging through an application.Inside the EVZ Platform, two kinds of payment and incentive systems will be established, namely: EVZ point (EVP) and EVZ coin (EVZ). Following the token sale, 'EVZ' may be acquired from the EVZ Platform through the performance of qualifying activities or purchased from the open market (e.g. through an exchange). EVP and EVZ will play a primary role in inducing electric vehicle charging demand for EV charging in EVZ platform ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

