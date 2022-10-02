Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,046 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

EA traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,144 shares of company stock worth $9,475,931. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

