Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.
Endava Trading Up 0.5 %
DAVA opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.