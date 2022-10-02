Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

DAVA opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

