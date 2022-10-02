Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.46. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

