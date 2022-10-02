EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Increased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,911 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 2.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

