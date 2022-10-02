Ethereum Meta Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $0.00 and $52,449.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00143770 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.96 or 0.01786726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00253467 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator.ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem.”

