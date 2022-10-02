Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 1,669 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.