Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 4,450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $63,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.12 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
