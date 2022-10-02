Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

