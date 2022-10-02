Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $108,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

