Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 32,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,523,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,156 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 166,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.0% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.