Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $430.41 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 898,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 7.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.20% of Costco Wholesale worth $430,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 170,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,800,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

