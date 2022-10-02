Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $66.72 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

