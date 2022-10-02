Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

