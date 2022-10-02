Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

EW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

