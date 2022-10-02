Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,480 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,583,000 after buying an additional 1,119,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,465,000 after buying an additional 592,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

