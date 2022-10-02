FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.63. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

